Ummah urged in Hajj sermon to be kind towards others

MOUNT ARAFAT: Imam Sheikh Mohammad bin Hassan al-Sheikh has called upon Muslims of the world to be kind in their dealings with others to have the blessings of God, as two million pilgrims converged on Mount Arafat outside Makkah marshalled by tens of thousands of stewards.

Delivering the Hajj sermon from Masjid-e-Nimra at Maidan-e-Arafat on Saturday, he said God showers His countless blessings on those who are gentle, kind and compassionate. Sheikh Mohammad preached for being compassionate towards parents, children, relatives, and all creatures, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) described the entire Ummah as a human body, signifying that pain in one organ affects the entire body. He said Muslims should eliminate hatred among themselves for having a better relationship of brotherhood and cooperation. He said Muslims have been asked to strictly follow the path of God and refrain from getting divided.

Sheikh Mohammad urged Muslims to have belief in Tauheed, have fear of God Almighty and follow the teachings of Islam. Sheikh Mohammad said God Almighty’s blessings have no boundaries. He said Muslims should always seek God’s blessings and they should never get depressed. The imam appreciated the Saudi government for making excellent arrangements for Hujjaj. Movable crowd control barriers were erected all around the foot of the rocky hill, also known as Jabal al-Rahma, or Mount of Mercy, where the faithful arrived on foot or in a seemingly endless line of buses.

Raising their palms skywards, the pilgrims set off on the climb to the summit where they hold prayers to in the ritual that is regarded as the high point of the Hajj. “Really, I am very satisfied,” said Lassina Coulibaly, a 47-year-old Malian business employee as pilgrims clutching brightly coloured umbrellas gathered under the blazing sun. “Fatigue is part of the pilgrimage,” added the father of seven.

Thousands of faithful had spent the night under the stars, sleeping on prayer rugs or pieces of cardboard. Trucks were parked at regular intervals on the route leading up to the hill, distributing bottles of water and meals to the faithful. Thousands of workers prepared to clear the rubbish that littered the ground. Helicopters criss-crossed overhead, part of the tight security precautions taken by the pilgrimage’s Saudi hosts.

“I came last year during Ramadan, now I am there for the Hajj,” said Indonesian pilgrim Zakir Uddin. “It is an honour, praise be to god,” added the 27-year-old cook.

Pilgrims travelling from abroad account for 1.86 million of the 2.26 million taking part in this year’s Hajj, according to official figures. After sunset prayers, pilgrims were to make their way down Mount Arafat to Muzdalifah, another holy site where they will sleep under the stars to prepare for the final stage of Hajj, the stoning of the devil.

That marks the beginning of Eid-ul-Azha, marked on Sunday. Pilgrims then return to the Grand Mosque to perform a final “tawaf” or walk around the Kaaba.