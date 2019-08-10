US financier Epstein ‘commits suicide’ in jail

NEW YORK: Disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein has committed suicide in prison while awaiting trial on charges that he trafficked underage girls for sex, officials and media reported on Saturday, sparking an FBI investigation.

Epstein, a convicted paedophile who befriended numerous politicians and celebrities over the years, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre from “an apparent suicide”, the US Department of Justice said.

He was discovered around 6:30 am (1030 GMT) and rushed to hospital in New York where he was pronounced dead, it added in a statement.

“The FBI is investigating the incident,” the department said.

The New York Times and other media quoted officials as saying Epstein hanged himself.

The city medical examiner’s office confirmed Epstein’s death but said nothing about what caused it. It said a medical investigation has been opened.

Epstein’s death comes a day after a tranche of sealed legal documents were released for the first time providing new details about what prosecutors allege was Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation.

It also comes just over two weeks after the 66-year-old was found unconscious in his cell with marks on his neck after an apparent suicide attempt.

Epstein did not appear to be showing any visible signs of injuries when he appeared in court on July 31 following that incident, to be told that his trial wouldn’t begin before June of next year.

The hedge fund manager had been charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

He was denied bail last month in a New York court because he was deemed a flight risk.

Epstein denied the charges and had faced up to 45 years in prison -- effectively the rest of his life -- if convicted.

The Metropolitan Correction Centre, a federal facility in Manhattan that is often used to house suspects awaiting or during trial, is considered one of the most secure penal establishments in the US.

The infamous Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman spent more than two years there before being convicted and transferred to a federal prison in Colorado.

Epstein’s death quickly raised questions about how he could take his own life despite reportedly being put on suicide watch after his first failed attempt.

“We need answers. Lots of them,” tweeted New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Michael Bromwich, a former inspector general at the Justice Department, called for an “immediate and comprehensive” investigation to “determine who is responsible”.