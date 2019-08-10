Lyon beat Monaco in Ligue 1 opener as Fabregas sees red

MONACO: Lyon hammered Monaco 3-0 on Friday in the first game of the Ligue 1 season as former Brazil defender Sylvinho started his coaching reign in perfect style and Cesc Fabregas was shown a red card.

Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay scored either side of Fabregas’ dismissal in the first half.

Midfielder Lucas Tousart added a third with 10 minutes remaining against an inexperienced home side who were without former captain Radamel Falcao.

Lyon showed minimal rustiness despite seeing influential trio in former skipper Nabil Fekir, left-back Ferland Mendy and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele leave during the off-season.

They claimed an early lead with six minutes on the clock with a powerful Dembele header.

The former Celtic forward beat defenders Kamil Glik and Brazilian Jemerson in the air and his effort fizzed past Monaco’s Benjamin Lecomte, making his debut for the club.

Things turned from bad to worse for the hosts when experienced playmaker Fabregas was shown a red card for stamping on the back of Leo Dubois’ leg on the half hour mark.

In his attempts to chase Dubois down, who was shielding a loose cross out for a goal kick, the Spain midfielder took a stood heavily onto the right-back’s calf.