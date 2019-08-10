Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic from August 22 in Karachi

KARACHI: Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) secretary Asif Azeem said on Saturday that Karachi will host a three-day Softball Asia Pakistan Coaching Clinic from August 22 to 24.

World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) secretary Beng Choo Low will come to Karachi to attend the event’s closing ceremony as chief guest while Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Arif Hasan will address the gathering.

Asif said that instructors from Malaysia and Canada will train the coaches who are associated with the federation, provincial associations and departments.

“This is the first time that WBSC is sending its instructors for a coaching clinic to Pakistan. Instructors Hanfia and Hajra from Canada and Malaysia, respectively, will lead the camp,” he added.

SFP president Haider Khan Lehri has appointed Sindh Softball Association (SSA) secretary Zeeshan Merchant as coordinator of the coaching clinic.

The foreign instructors are scheduled to hold multimedia lectures on rules, regulations and other relevant issues related to the game.

They will conduct on-field activities including field position, batter position, pitching, catching and also hold a demonstration about physical fitness.

Asif said that coaches who perform well during the clinic will be sent abroad for training.

He also thanked WBSC’s Beng Choo Low for making efforts for the promotion of softball in Pakistan.