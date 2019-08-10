PVCA founder member passes away

KARACHI: Surgeon Faiz Muhammad Khan, one of the founder members of the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) and the Founder President of the Pakistan Association of Plastic Surgeons (PAPS), has passed away. He was buried here on Friday.

The PVCA Chairman, Fawad Ijaz Khan, in his condolence message, recalled the services of the deceased surgeon.

“Surgeon Faiz was a founder member of the PVCA when it was founded in 1998. He was 79. Besides being one of the top plastic surgeons of the country, he himself was a very good cricketer. He was an accurate medium pace bowler, who had stopped playing cricket only a few years ago,” Fawad recalled.

“The whole veterans’ cricket fraternity of Pakistan is very sad on the tragic death of Surgeon Faiz who was playing the game actively until he was 73 years old. He was working regularly at his hospital until the time of his death,” the PVCA Chairman added.

Mian Shaukat Hussain, who played cricket with Surgeon Faiz for many decades at the Karachi Gymkhana Cricket Ground, also felt shaken at the death of one of his long time buddies.

“We have had fond memories together and he was such a passionate cricketer who used to visit KG every Sunday.

The last time I talked to him was just a couple of weeks ago,” Mian Shaukat remarked in a chocked voice here at the Alamgir Masjid in Bahadurabad after offering Namaz-e-Janaza of the late Surgeon Faiz on Friday afternoon.

Born at Rajkot in Rajhastan, India, he and his family had migrated to Pakistan soon after independence and they relocated at Hyderabad. After doing FRCS from Edinburgh, he had also practiced in the United States before returning to Karachi to continue his work in plastic surgery.