Back to the past

Under the changes made to the Indian constitution by the BJP government, the status of Kashmir has changed radically. It is now a union territory of India, at least on paper. On the ground for Kashmiris living in Srinagar and other parts of the valley, there is no change, only a worsening of the constant misery they have faced since Burhan Wani was killed in 2016. The pellet guns have returned, being used just as they were in the immediate aftermath of the uprising triggered by Wani’s death, and hospitals in Srinagar are reporting blinded youngsters being brought to them unable to see from one or both eyes. Kashmir has seen this before. The uncertainty over precisely what practices are permitted, and the insistence of the New Delhi government that life is continuing as normal simply add to the confusion. One young man was shot as he left his house to attend tuition with a friend, while in other cases troops have opened fire into shops selling roti.

The situation is brutal. More brutality is feared ahead as Kashmiri activists organise to stage protests. The complete communication cut off in the valley, with no telephone calls through either landline or mobiles allowed in or out, newspaper publications suspended, the internet shut down and other such steps simply add to the agony of Kashmiris who have relatives in other parts of India or abroad. There is no way of ascertaining safety or determining developments. Access is limited for the media too and the voice of the Kashmiri people has still to be heard openly and vocally. But behind the few sentences, the limited phrases they have been able to speak out, we can sense anger and growing hatred. India’s tactics have been compared to those of Zionists, and Kashmiris have no doubt that they have become the Subcontinent’s equivalent of the Palestinians.

Fortunately, in New Delhi and other large cities in India, there have been some attempts at protest. Students of Delhi University, including representatives of the Kashmiri community, staged a rally on Friday, demanding the restoration of Article 370. Students on other campuses in larger cities joined them in some cases. Non-Kashmiris spoke with Kashmiris. Sadly, there has been some absence of vocal protests by political parties or other groups in our own country. It is impossible to say how the situation in Occupied Kashmir will pan out. Pakistan is using what options it has. for now, major world powers, including the US, have not spoken out in unequivocal condemnation. This is disturbing. Without the world, Kashmiris could easily lose what freedom they have as we watch like helpless bystanders.