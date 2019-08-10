Agenda needed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter 'Blaming the other' (August 8, 2019) by Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari. I agree with every point of the writer. We have not seen any positive improvement and changes since the PTI government came into power. Everyone is interested to see a new Pakistan – not an expensive Pakistan.
The PTI government should come forward with some new agendas to bring the country on the right track instead of blaming the past.
Bakhtiyar Phullan, Absor
This refers to the letter 'Blaming the other' (August 8, 2019) by Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari. I agree with every point of the writer. We have not seen any positive improvement and changes since the PTI government came into power. Everyone is interested to see a new Pakistan – not an expensive Pakistan.
The PTI government should come forward with some new agendas to bring the country on the right track instead of blaming the past.
Bakhtiyar Phullan, Absor