Sun Aug 11, 2019
Agenda needed

Newspost

 
August 11, 2019

This refers to the letter 'Blaming the other' (August 8, 2019) by Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari. I agree with every point of the writer. We have not seen any positive improvement and changes since the PTI government came into power. Everyone is interested to see a new Pakistan – not an expensive Pakistan.

The PTI government should come forward with some new agendas to bring the country on the right track instead of blaming the past.

Bakhtiyar Phullan, Absor

