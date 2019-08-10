tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
There is little the government can do to undo the damage already done by India’s unilateral action. By failing to turnaround the economy and putting all eggs in the IMF basket, instead of implementing home-grown measures through local economists and financial wizards, the government seems trapped.
Arshad M Khawaja , Karachi
