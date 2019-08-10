TSOAPIHRTSSOKAMIAPOTUTCNHHWTPKATAOTUAWPISAPFRLWTSOTFHOOHTWASECFWTCRHDOUSPSV

The Stroke Of A Pen, India Has Revoked The Special Status Of Kashmir And Made It A Part Of The Union. This Could Not Have Happened Without The Prior Knowledge And Tacit Approval Of The Us Administration. With Political Instability, Slow Accountability Process For Recovering Looted Wealth, The Sword Of The Fatf Hanging On Our Head Together With A Serious Economic Crisis, For Which The Country Remains Hugely Dependent On Us Support, Pakistan Seems Vulnerable.