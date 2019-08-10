Occupied Kashmir

The ongoing spate of gruesome violence imposed by the Indian government in Indian-occupied Kashmir has utterly torn us apart. Our hearts ache seeing such violence in a place regarded as heaven on earth. India has never spared any effort to hegemonize Kashmiris with spine-chilling atrocities; and in the Modi-led regime the magnitude of oppression has reached its peak. Earlier the use of widely banned cluster ammunition on Kashmir civilians caused widespread outrage. Now we the revocation of Article 35-A and Article 370. Kashmir has thus lost its autonomy and will be merged completely with India as a union territory. This will bring more chaos in a Kashmir already struggling for peace.

The Indian nation seems to strongly support these measures. Are they really so naive to think that the Kashmiris will ever forgive and forget them and will peacefully coexist? These actions will merely aggravate the issue and will induce rebellion. Categorically, the complete capture of Kashmir has been an ulterior motive of Modi all along and this is bound to result in nothing but catastrophe. It is about time India were held accountable for all the atrocities and violations of human rights. The UN and the OIC must play their parts to mitigate the warmongering situation in Kashmir.

Sona Bakhtawar Bijaran, Shikarpur