Belligerent India

The recent reckless and sinister move by India has brought unending misery to the people of Occupied Kashmir. Article 370 in the Indian constitution which gave special status to the Kashmir has been annulled now. The occupied territory is now divided and annexed as a union territory. There is a curfew-like situation and complete lockdown in Occupied Kashmir. Mobile, internet and communication services are suspended. Thousands of people are detained in their homes. The erstwhile Kashmir leaders who were once pro-India – Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah – have also been arrested. The recent Indian escalation is likely to affect overall regional peace. At present, the people of Kashmir feel unsafe and frightened.

Moreover, the decision of abrogation of Article 370 has further exacerbated Pakistan's challenges regarding the Kashmir issue solution. Pakistan got some hope when US president offered mediation between the two countries. But it seems that India could not stomach Trump's offer as well as the revival of Pakistan-US ties and it vehemently approached an undemocratic and illegal move. The Indian move of revoking the autonomous status of Kashmir calls for an urgent response. Indeed, Pakistan has rightly condemned this Indian act by suspending its diplomatic, travel and trade contacts with India. It is high time the International community and UN realized the gravity of the situation and took notice.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi, Sukkur