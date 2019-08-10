Special courts to be set up to protect rights of persons with disabilities: Qasim

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said the provincial government has decided to establish special courts for the protection of the rights of the special persons.

These courts will be established in each district across the province.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office, according to an official press statement issued on Saturday.

Secretary Khalid Chachar, Additional Secretary Abu Bakar Madni , Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh and other officers also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that in this regard a summary had been moved to the chief minister for approval and then it would be placed before the chief justice of the Sindh High Court for his concurrence, so that a notification in this regard could be issued.

The special assistant said, “Time has come that the issues of the special persons should be taken up on a priority basis and the purpose of establishing special courts is to provide speedy justice to special persons.”

He said that his department had already taken many initiatives to facilitate special persons, such as the issuance of special CNICs and disability certificates to them and the implementation of a five percent job quota in public and private sectors.

He added that things for the betterment of special persons could be changed if all stakeholders were on the same page.