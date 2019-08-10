Young man, girl found dead in parked car

Police found the bodies of a young man and a girl in a car parked in a showroom within the Steel Town police station’s limits on Saturday.

The bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. The deceased, said to be lovers, were identified as 22-year-old Hammad, son of Sultan Pervez, and 19-year-old Hira, daughter of Pervez.

Police officials attended the scene and inquired about the incident. They said the victims were residents of Gulshan-e-Hadeed, and the car showroom was owned jointly by Hammad and Ali Raza. According to SHO Arif Razzak, Raza called the police after he found the showroom’s lights switched on while he was passing by the property.

Raza asked his brother to go to the showroom and switch the lights off. His brother found the Hammad and Hira dead in the car, whose air-conditioner was on. The police did not find anything from the car, and suspected that the couple might have consumed poison to commit suicide, or carbon monoxide was to blame because the AC was on in a closed showroom.

The SHO said that the police were waiting for the postmortem reports to ascertain the actual cause of death.