Couple held for kidnapping retired cop

The District South police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man along with his wife for allegedly posing as an intelligence agency officer and being involved in a kidnapping for ransom case.

Addressing a news conference, Zone South police chief Sharjeel Kharal, who was accompanied by District South SSP Sheraz Nazeer, Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) chief Zubair Habib and other police officials, said a 68-year-old retired clerk of the Sindh police, Qazi Ishaq, was kidnapped from the Frere area on August 6 and the kidnappers demanded a Rs300,000 ransom for his release, after which a kidnapping for ransom case was registered at the Frere police station on behalf of Ishaq’s son, Omar Qazi.

DIG Kharal said the South police, in collaboration with CPLC officials, formed a joint team to recover the abducted person, adding that the kidnappers initially received Rs60,000 cash in the first ransom payment in Paposh Nagar area, according to a deal they had finalised with the family.

The officer said the police managed to arrest the abductors when they called the family to get their second installment of Rs80,000 in the Defence area. The alleged kidnappers have been identified as Ali Akhtar and Erum. The police later recovered the abducted man from a house owned by a woman in Metroville area on information provided by the arrested suspects.

The Zone South DIG said two of the kidnappers’ accomplices had managed to flee and the police were looking for them. He informed media persons that the police had also seized a car bearing the Sindh High Court number plate, arms, mobile phones and SIM cards from the suspects’ possession.

The suspects had used SIM cards of international numbers to demand ransom from the family and contacted the abducted person’s son through WhatsApp, said SSP Nazeer, adding that Akhtar was also operating a page on Facebook under the name of ‘Ali advocate’ where he pretended to be a lawyer and officer of a spy agency.

The suspect allegedly used to cheat people through fake advertisements on his Facebook page.

The CPLC chief told the reporters that the abducted person had alleged that he had a monetary dispute with a person, Leghari, who had hired the kidnappers to abduct him.

Rangers arrest nine suspects

The Rangers on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine suspects during ongoing raids in parts of the city.

According to a spokesperson for the paramilitary force, the Rangers conducted raids in Korangi Industrial Area and al-Falah Society and arrested three suspects identified as Mumtaz Shah, Ibrahim and Jan Rahim, who were allegedly involved in various cases of robberies.

The paramilitary force also arrested six suspects, including Siddiq, alias Sunny, Asadullah, Daud, Irtiza Abbas, Syed Ali Jafri and Habibur Rehman, alias Ali, during raids in Clifton, Baldia Town, Kalri, Korangi and Kharadar areas.

According to the spokesperson, the suspects were involved in various cases of drug peddling, robberies and street crime. The Rangers also claimed to have seized arms, ammunition and drugs from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for the initiation of legal proceedings.

Drug peddlers apprehended

The Solider Bazaar police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a notorious female drug peddler, Zubaida, alias Adeeba, her sister Rizwana and 26 others during a raid at their drug den in the Solider Bazaar area.

The police also claimed to have seized 26 kilogrammes of hashish, 15 grammes of crystal meth, two pistols and cash from their possession.

Police officials said Zubaida had been running the den in the area for the last many years.