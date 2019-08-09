Dr Rumesh calls for bilateral talks with India

ISLAMABAD: Dr Rumesh Kumar, the parliamentarians from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has advocated direct talks between Pakistan and India for solution of Kashmir issue.

“We should talk directly to India pressing it take back its illegitimate actions and to seek solution to Kashmir issue,” said the PTI parliamentarian while speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly on Friday said.

He said a parliamentary committee on Kashmir should be constituted for direct dialogue with India. He said the two countries after resolving outstanding issues should re-start tourism and trade for peace in the region. He said the political parties should forget their internal differences and work for the sake of national interests.

Rumesh Kumar said the Hindu community displayed huge national flag inside the National Assembly Hall so that under its shadow, the parliamentarians give a message of unity to the nation.

The students sitting in visitors’ galleries coming from different universities are also seen as what the senior politicians have been staging drama and using harsh language for each other.

He informed the House the flag which was a gift from the Hindu Council would be registered in the Guinness book of world records as largest national flag and approval in this regard had been awarded.