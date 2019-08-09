Unknown assailants kill two in Miranshah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: Two members of a family gunned down by unidentified assailants at Miranshah, police said on Friday.
The incident occurred at Pakistan Market of tehsil Miranshah of North Waziristan district. The persons who were killed were identified as Samiullah and Sharifullah while the attackers managed to escape from the crime scene.
The reason behind the killing was not ascertained till the filing of this report while case has been registered against unknown accused and search operations are underway to arrest the culprits.
