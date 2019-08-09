close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

PM apprises Bahrain King of IHK situation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan made a telephone call to the King of Bahrain, Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, to apprise him of the evolving situation in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and Indian violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The prime minister strongly condemned and rejected the announcement made by the government of India and underlined that they were in violation of the UNSC Resolution. He stressed that the IHK was an internationally recognised disputed territory, and no unilateral step by the Indian government can change the disputed status as maintained in the UNSC Resolution. He urged that international community must play its role to stop India from this irresponsible and unilateral action to maintain peace and stability of the region.

