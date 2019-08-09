Cabinet approves PCB’s new constitution

KARACHI: The federal cabinet on Friday approved the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) new constitution that brings significant changes to the body's domestic structure as well as a formation of the board of governors.

According to the new constitution, the chief executive officer (CEO) would have the most powers, including all executive powers. There would be no role of a managing director, which means that the MD would become the PCB CEO.

The chief operating officer's (COO) position would remain but he would operate on the directions of the PCB Board's chief executive officer.

On the other hand, the new constitution also approved a new design for the PCB’s Board of Governors, which would — for the first time — have four independent directors, including a woman.

The 11-member Board would also have three cricket associations as members on a rotation basis, two representatives of the chairperson (one of them could be the chairperson themselves), the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination's (IPC) secretary, and the PCB CEO.

The new constitution also abolished the existing domestic structure — which had city-based regional associations and departments — to be replaced by six cricket associations based on the provinces. These would include Southern Punjab, Central Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Northern Areas.

The PCB further decided to provide initial funding to the cricket associations, with the departments given the right to refuse sponsorship.

A source in the PCB, however, informed that the body would start to moving towards the new constitution once it receives the relevant ministry's formal notification.