Commerce Ministry issues SRO for trade ties suspension with India

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: With the approval of the federal cabinet, the Ministry of Commerce on Friday issued a statutory regulatory order (SRO) for suspending trade ties with India including banning all kinds of imports and exports.

Pakistan has taken this step in order to oppose India’s move for removal of special status to Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

“Yes, the cabinet has granted approval on our summary for suspending trade with India as it was among the first agenda items. After getting approval of the cabinet, the SROs for amending the Import Policy Order 2016 and Export Policy Oder 2016 have been issued to suspend all imports and exports from/to India. However, letters of credit (LCs), which have been opened prior to issuance of this order, shall be honoured. The Afghan Transit Trade (ATT) will go on as previously,” a top official of government told The News Friday.

Official figures of bilateral trade between Pakistan and India showed that Pakistan’s export to India stood at $263 million in last financial year and imports from India $1.499 billion in 2018-19.

In the aftermath of Pulwama incident, exports from March to June 2019 got slowed down as it stood at $14 million in Feb 2019, $7 million in March 2019, $4 million in April 2019, $3 million in May 2019 and $4 million in June 2019. In earlier months of last fiscal year, the monthly exports stood at hovering around $21 million to $44 million on monthly basis. Imports from India remained in the range of around $101 million minimum to $150 million maximum on monthly basis in last fiscal year.

According to the SRO 927 (1) 2019, in exercise of the power conferred by sub section (1) of section 3 of the Import and Export (Control) Act 1950 (XXXIX) of 1950, the federal government is pleased to direct that following further amendments shall be made in the Import Policy Order 2016 namely:-

In the said order, in paragraph 5; (a) in the sub paragraph (A) in clause (ii) the following shall be substituted, namely:- (ii) goods of Indian or Israeli origin or imported from India or Israel”; (b) in sub paragraph (B) shall be omitted.

In another order, the SRO 928 (1) 2019 states that in exercise of power conferred by sub-section (1) of sub-section 3 of Import and Export (Control) Act 19650 (XXXIX of1950) the federal government is pleased to direct that the following further amendments shall be made in the Export Policy order 2016 namely:

In the said order, in paragraph 4 in sub paragraph (1) after the word “except” the words “to India and” shall be inserted.

Independent economists said that the current account deficit might witness sharp decline for July 2019 as the data would be available by third week of August 2019 after Eidul Azha holidays. It is projected that the current account deficit might stand at $700 to $800 million for July 2019 from $2 billion in July 2018.

Official circles are claiming that Pakistan’s exports in July 2019 increased by 14.23 percent to $1.87 billion, while imports down by 18.39 percent to $3.9 billion. Current account deficit would be almost zero in July 2019 if monthly remittances of identical number of $ 2 billion are included.

After Friday’s announcement to suspend trade from India, approximately net $2 billion, things will change significantly. With oil prices falling by almost 10 percent, even see a positive number in August 2019 might be seen.

Meanwhile, ehe decision to suspend trade with India is favourable for Pakistan since the balance of trade was always in favour of India which was further increased after the Pulwama attack.

India has suspended the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan and imposed 200 per cent duties on Pakistani products. Pakistani exports to India never touched half a billion dollars while imports once crossed $2 billion mark.