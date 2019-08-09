Security plan for Eidul Azha

MARDAN: The Mardan police have chalked out a foolproof security plan to ensure peaceful observance of Eidul Azha.

According to the plan, special duties would be assigned to police personnel who would ensure the security of mosques and Imambargahs.

Briefing the media about the security plan here on Friday, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan said that heavy contingent of police would be deployed at mosques, imambargahs and other important public points to foil any untoward incident. The DPO added that around 500 troops would be deployed at different routes in the city.

He added that two Superintendent of Police and seven Deputy Superintendents of Police would supervise the security plan. The official said that policemen would also perform duties on roads, busy shopping centres and other sensitive buildings during three days of Eid.