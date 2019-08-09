New tourist resorts to be developed in Balochistan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the government was making all out efforts for promotion of tourism in the country and new tourist resorts would be developed in coastal areas of Balochistan.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the World Tourism Forum, led by President of the Forum's Executive Board Bulut Bagci here at the Prime Minister Office. The premier said there was great potential in different areas of tourism in the country, which was being exploited.

The prime minister explained to the visitors that eight new tourism resorts would be developed in eight coastal areas in Balochistan. He emphasised that natural beauty, social values and environmental protection should be ensured for promotion of tourism.

Imran Khan said the respective previous governments failed to pay attention to tourism. It is pertinent that the World Tourism Forum 2020 will be held in Pakistan and over 1,000 foreigners would be attending the five-day proceedings of the event.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Bohra community called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On this occasion, the delegation presented tasbih, shawl and a letter of spiritual leader of the Bohra Community Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, in which he expressed best wishes for Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan.