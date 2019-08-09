Foreign Office keeping eye on Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Friday adopted a unanimous resolution, condemning the Indian government’s illegal actions in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

The committee met here at the Parliament House with Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed in the chair.

The meeting discussed India’s adventurism in the IHK, abrogation of Article 370, and its implications and Pakistan’s response.

Special Secretary Foreign Office Muhammad Moazzam told the meeting about the steps being undertaken by the Foreign Office.

He said after sending the Indian High Commissioner back and suspending trade activities with India, the Foreign Office was consulting all friends globally, and as a first step the foreign minister and foreign secretary had left for China.

The committee members adopted a unanimous resolution on the annexation of the IHK.

The committee was told that the impression that Pakistan’s response was not befitting or that it wasn’t keeping an eye on the emerging situation was incorrect and the measures taken and being taken were measured responses.

The committee categorically rejected India’s illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional attempt at altering the demography of the IHK and asked it to immediately reverse these wrong steps which jeopardize peace and stability in South Asia.

The meeting emphatically denounced India’s blatant violation of international law and direct contravention of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and reaffirmed Pakistan unwavering commitment to all UN resolutions on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute;

The committee urged the government to support parliamentary diplomacy for promotion of Kashmir cause in a sustained bipartisan manner, prepare an action plan to internationalize the Kashmir dispute, expose the Modi regime’s fascist and racist policies which are reminiscent of Nazi Germany to take concrete steps in the domain of parliamentary diplomacy, highlight human rights violations in IHK and to suggest specific measures for an “India Policy” that protects Pakistan’s national interests, promotes the Kashmir cause and proactively exposes the Indian designs, which are dangerous for the entire region; condemn the deliberate escalation of tensions by India along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) by resorting to unprovoked firing in a violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding in an attempt to divert global attention from Indian atrocities in the IHK; resolutely condemn the recent use of cluster ammunition against civilian population by Indian occupation forces; demand immediate release of the Hurriyet and Kashmiri leadership and restoration of mobile and internet services as well as end to the imposition of curfew in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir against all principles of democracy, civility and free speech; reaffirm Pakistan’ commitment to continue to extend full political diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle until they achieve the legitimate right of self–determination as recognized by the United Nations Security Council resolutions; salute the velour, heroism and courage of the Kashmiri people who are valiantly resisting the Indian occupation army’s brutal repression.

The committee expressed gratitude to the Father of the Nation the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who saw through the bigoted ‘Modi’s Mindset’ way back in 1947 and whose visionary leadership gave us a free country — Pakistan.

The chairman committee observed that Pakistan needed to have a long-term and sustainable policy for India since it was a black day and the most important development for the region since 1971.

The committee collectively was of the opinion that the government and the Foreign Office alone could not deal with the severity of the situation and parliamentary diplomacy had to play a key role in taking Pakistan’s narrative to global powers.

Senator Mushahid said the committee had always projected the Kashmir cause be it be Al-Quds conference in Turkey, or special hearing at the UK Parliament or within Pakistan prior to the recent escalations and unilateral actions by India.

He had already formulated a Parliamentary forum on Palestine, Kashmir and Rohingya (PKR).

The committee members were of the view that today’s age works with war of narratives and the importance of perceptions has to be emphasized. The committee was of considered view that the matter was a point of great fury in all over Kashmir and Pakistan and we need to do more than usual.

The committee noted that after 1971 this current unilateral decision was the worst episode in the Kashmir issue since it had tried to change geography of not just the IHK, but also the region.