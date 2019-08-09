Economic sustainability to be achieved soon: SPB governor

LAHORE: State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr Raza Baqir has told All Pakistan Textile Mills Association delegation that the current account deficit has been successfully managed and the economic sustainability would soon be achieved as the worst is over.

APTMA delegation led by its management and senior members including senior vice chairman Naveed Gulzar, chairman APTMA Punjab Adil Bashir and others from Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad and Lahore chapters’ delegation met the State Bank’s governor in Islamabad.

The State Bank’s governor assured of considering the industry representation in the larger interest of the economy and will take appropriate steps in supporting the industrial growth and exports. He said the government would extend full support to the exporting industry soon as space is available amidst the fiscal constraints. He also assured of regular engagements with the industry representatives in future.

Earlier according to APTMA statement, the SBP governor gave a patient hearing to the representatives of the premier textile industry association and assured of providing all possible facility to encourage industrialisation in the country. The industry’s representatives appreciated the economic managers for achieving zero current account deficit for the month of July and hoped that this trend would continue in future as well.