AJK APC decides to march towards LoC

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Conference (APC) of Kashmiri parties on Friday rejected outrightly the Indian move to change identity and demography of Held Kashmir, terming it illegal and against the United Nations’ resolutions.

The conference feared that a great human tragedy could take place in Indian Held Kashmir because of the Indian actions, whereas already the region had been turned into cantonment, having absolutely no link with the outside world.

The meeting was presided over by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, which issued a joint declaration terming abrogation of Article 370 as a ‘dirty conspiracy’ to change the status of Held Kashmir against the will of its people. It noted a constitutional crisis had been created by Indian government and by dividing the state’s unity, people of Kashmir had been insulted.

The APC strongly condemned this dirty game and said it had exposed the nefarious designs of Narendra Modi led government. Imposition of curfew resulted in confining people to their homes and the so-called government denied people of Kashmir to continue their political struggle for the UN recognised right to self-determination.

The forum condemned the disruption of communication networks in the held valley. It noted that the Indian government was not only involved in war crimes and genocide of Kashmiri people but also using different tactics to compel Kashmiris for migration.

In the given situation, the conference called on the government of Pakistan to adopt an aggressive policy at every front to expose India’s naked aggression and withdraw from all bilateral agreements, including Simla agreement with India.

The APC in its declaration fully endorsed resolutions adopted by the Parliament and AJK Legislative Assembly. The declaration suggested organising Kashmir conferences at national and international level, establishing Kashmir desks in all major embassies of Pakistan and sending delegations abroad with representation of Hurriyat leaders to raise vociferous voice for the rights of Kashmiris. It was also suggested to form a committee to be presided over by prime minister to prepare recommendation for a big march towards the Line of Control to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The forum proposed summoning a special meeting of OIC, arranging protest demonstrations at London, Brussels, Washington and other important cities, acceleration of diplomatic struggle and withdrawal from all bilateral agreements with India including Simla agreement.

The APC rejected any kind of division of the Indian Held Valley and vowed to continue struggle till achieving the UN-mandated right to self-determination.