Uproar in NA as treasury, opposition exchange barbs

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Friday witnessed pandemonium on the issue of arrest of the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz as the treasury and opposition members chanted slogans against each other and exchanged barbs.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif kicked off heated proceedings on Friday raising issue of arrest of Maryam Nawaz, saying that the government was victimising and arresting opposition leaders to deviate attention of masses from Kashmir issue, price hike and economic issues facing the country.

Shahbaz said once again a daughter was arrested in front of her father. “On July 13 also, the father and daughter were arrested in front of each other and now once again Maryam was arrested in a humiliated manner,” he said, adding that the policy of arrests and jailing opposition leaders won’t work any further.

He said that Imran Khan was living in misunderstanding that he would be able to suppress the voice of the PML-N leadership with his government’s brutal act.

He said the ‘selected prime minister’ did not respond effectively to India’s effort of annexation of Kashmir with it. “Within 24 hours of consensus reached between the government and opposition, Maryam Nawaz was arrested,” he said.

Shahbaz pointed out that Maryam Nawaz had requested the NAB to give time to meet her father in jail and then she would appear for investigation.

“This has proved that there is connivance between the government and NAB and they want to push the opposition to the wall,” he said.

Shahbaz said the NAB should also investigate the BRT Peshawar project, alleging that a dacoity of Rs100 billion had been committed in the project, while no body questions the billion trees plan. He maintained that the Pakistani nation would show unity to defend ideology, geographical boundaries and nuclear programme.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood said why conscience of Shahbaz Sharif was not awakened when Mushtaq Cheni was doing money laundering for him and his accounts received TTs of millions of dollars and pregnant women were shot dead by his police in Model Town.

He said Nawaz Sharif’s family could not give money trail for purchasing four flats in London while Shahbaz Sharif was questioning what was fault of his elder brother. He said the opposition leaders wanted different yardstick of accountability for them.

“They want to use democracy, Parliament and politics as cover up for their corruption,” he said.

Shafqat Mehmood alleged that over 2000 people were subjected to extra-judicial killings during tenure of Shahbaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister.

“Now you talk about safeguarding human rights because daughter of a rich family has been arrested,” he said. He went on to say that the opposition leaders were not politicians rather they were criminals and corrupt elements.

“They will be held accountable for their corrupt practices,” he said, adding that why the NAB should not arrest the corrupt.

Khawaja Asif said when the PML-N government took over in 2013, the PTI leaders attacked the Parliament House and Prime Minister House and abused the Parliament and parliamentarians sitting inside, then government refrained from taking any extreme action. He said that to the contrary, the children of three brothers of Sharif family have been arrested.

He said the only fault of Maryam Nawaz was that the party workers and masses had started gathering around her. He said democracy was being strangulated in the country.