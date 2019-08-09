Afghan envoy calls on Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Shakirullah Atif Mashal called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday.

In a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to bilateral interests came under discussion during the meeting.

Ongoing Afghan reconciliation process and overall regional security situation came under discussion during the meeting.