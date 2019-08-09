Milan confirm arrival of Lukaku

ROME: Romelu Lukaku completed his long-awaited move to Inter Milan from Manchester United on Thursday after the Serie A football club announced his arrival in Italy on a five-year deal.

“The Belgian footballer, arriving from Manchester United on a permanent basis, has signed a contract with the Nerazzurri until 30 June 2024,” Inter said in a statement.

The club did not reveal Lukaku’s wages nor the fee paid to Premier League side United, reported in Britain to be in the region of 80 million euros ($90 million).

“Inter were the only club I wanted,” said Lukaku. “I’m here to bring the Nerazzurri back to the top.”

Milan-based Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that the player will earn 8.5 million euros a season at Inter, and claims that the club will pay United 65 million euros up front with a further 10 million in add-ons.

Inter announced the deal with a video of the 26-year-old in an Inter shirt saying: “Inter: it’s not for everyone, that’s why I’m here.”

Lukaku landed in Milan early on Thursday morning for his medical, with fans who waited at the airport for his arrival chanting “Lukaku is ours”.

Belgium’s all-time top-scorer with 48 goals has not played a single minute of United’s pre-season campaign ahead of the move, and has been pictured training instead with Anderlecht, the club with which he started his senior career.