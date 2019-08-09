UEFA bans Ventspils goalkeeper

LAUSANNE: A player from Latvian club FK Ventspils has been handed a 10-match ban from European football for racist behaviour, UEFA said on Thursday.

Ukrainian goalkeeper Kostyantyn Makhnovskyi was found guilty of “racist behaviour” during the second leg of his team’s Europa League preliminary-round tie against Maltese outfit Gzira United.

European football’s governing body UEFA did not provide details of the allegations against the 30-year-old. Gzira’s Senegalese forward Amadou Samb was also given a two-game suspension for “insults”.

Samb and Makhnovskyi were both sent off in injury-time during the game in Ta’Qali on August 1.

Ventspils, who beat Gzira 6-2 on aggregate after a 2-2 second-leg draw, face Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes in the first leg of the third preliminary round later on Thursday.

Georgian club Dinamo Tbilisi were ordered to play their next European home game behind closed doors due to the “racist behaviour of their supporters” during the second qualifying round against Azerbaijan’s Qabala.