Junaid to avail services of Olympians

ISLAMABAD: To revive hockey, Pakistan head coach Khawaja Junaid Friday said that he will take along former Olympians to train national players for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

Pakistan have produced several hockey greats who in their playing days were unmatchable. “It is the right time to avail their services to regain the lost status of the national game,” Junaid told APP.

The coach added that penalty corners in the game are crucial for any team’s success and we need to work on it.

“The PHF intends to call former penalty corner specialist Sohail Abbas in the camp so that he could share with the boys his experiences in the field,” he said.

Junaid said we have a big name like Shahid Ali Khan in the field of goalkeeping and we will also need his assistance to train goalkeepers for modern day hockey. “Though the road to 2020 Tokyo Olympics is tough, even then we will try to give our best shot in the qualifiers to book a place in the mega event,” he said.

Junaid added that we need to set our focus straight to excel in the national game internationally. He added that until now we have not identified the grey areas which had led to the game’s downfall.

“If this goes on then the day is not far when lower teams will leave us behind in the rankings,” he said.

Junaid said we need players to go through the evaluation and assessment process to pick the best possible team for the future. “Nowadays hockey has become very fast therefore it is better for players to adopt the modern day hockey as soon as possible,” he said.