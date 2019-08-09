Women’s cricket camp from Aug 16

LAHORE: To prepare women players for the upcoming cricket season, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will

organise a 16-day high-performance camp for 30 probables in Abbottabad, says a press release.

The purpose of the camp — which will run from August 16-31 — is to prepare the players for the upcoming domestic and international assignments. An international season is awaiting Pakistan with series against Bangladesh and England, culminating with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup that will be played in Australia in March next year.

During the camp, the players will also spend a day at the military academy in Kakul (August 28). Other than regular players, youngsters invited to the camp will get the opportunity to stake a claim for the selection in Pakistan A squad that will tour Sri Lanka in October.

The participants of the camp have been selected by the women’s national selection committee, which is headed by former Pakistan captain Urooj Mumtaz. Former Pakistan players Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal are the other two members of the panel.

The camp will also help the coaching staff as they bid to prepare strong senior and A teams for the forthcoming commitments. The camp is part of the PCB’s strategy of improving profile of the women’s game while providing the players regular opportunities to excel through strenuous training and practice.

Chief Selector Urooj Mumtaz said: “It’s important that we identify our top 30 players at start of the season. We are holding the camp to work on skills in all three departments of the game.”

Camp probables: Aliya Riaz, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naz, Ayesha Zafar, Bibi Nahida, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Huraina Sajjad, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Rashid, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Soha Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Waheeda Akhtar.

Officials: Head coach Mark Coles; Batting coach Iqbal Imam; Trainer Gemaal Hussain; A team coach Shahid Anwar; Manager Aisha Jalil; Physio Dr Rifat Asghar Gill; Physio Sajida Fajar.