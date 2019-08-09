Cabinet okays new PCB constitution

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has been made part of the Governing Board, which will also have an independent woman director under the new constitution approved by the Federal Cabinet on Friday.

CEO, that was earlier called PCB Managing Director, will now be one of the members of the 11-member board.

The fresh formation of the Governing Board sees three members from the newly-formed provincial associations. Besides that, four independent members will also be made part of the PCB Board of Governors. That includes one of the woman directors as is the case in ICC. Three other independent members and women directors will be included in the BoG at later stage.

An independent committee consisting of two GB members and one other will recommend the names of independent members that will require the approval of the board. Till the time of the new BoG gets final shape, the existing one will stay in operation.

Two technocrats that are to be nominated by the Patron in Chief will also be part of the new BoG. IPC secretary, who will be a co-opted member, will be the 11th member of the board. The term of the BoG will be three years.

The provincial associations have taken over from the regional associations in the new constitution. Six new provincial associations will constitute the new domestic cricket structure. Islamabad has been given the name of Northern Provincial Cricket Association. Punjab will have two provincial associations — Central and Southern — while Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtun-khwa will have one provincial cricket association each under the new constitution.

Provincial associations will have their own boards and formations to run the daily business. For three years, the PCB will support these associations after which these will have to look for their own finances for running their daily business.

The PCB will form the provincial board for the first year after which districts will be independent to elect their representatives. Every active club in the district will have one vote in the district elections.

PCB chairman will have the powers to appoint the captain and vice captain in consultation with selection committee. However, the chairman will be the final authority.

CEO will run day-to-day affairs of the PCB. On all important matters he is bound to consult the chairman and seek his approval. Once the minutes of the Cabinet meeting are to be finalised, the new PCB constitution will be made public.