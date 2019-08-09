Pope warns against nationalism as Italy faces power struggle

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis warned Friday against European nationalism, raising the "frightening" spectre of Hitler in comments published a day after Italy's far-right interior minister bid to strengthen his hold on government.

Matteo Salvini, whose rallying cry is "Italians first", pulled his support from the coalition government Thursday and called for snap elections. He tried to create a "sovereignist" front to challenge the powers of European Union authorities ahead of EU elections earlier this year.

The pope warned in an interview published Friday in newspaper La Stampa that "sovereignism reveals an attitude toward isolation". He compared the current rise of nationalism in Europe to the 1930s when the dictator Adolf Hitler came to power in Nazi Germany.

"I am concerned because we hear speeches that resemble those of Hitler in 1934. ´Us first, We... We... ´ These are frightening thoughts," the pope was quoted as saying. The 82-year-old pope lived through years of right-wing dictatorship in his native Argentina.