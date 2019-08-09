China bans airline staff seen to support protests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China has ordered the Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific to suspend any staff who support pro-democracy protests in the territory, BBC News reported.Beijing’s demand coincided with a peaceful rally at Hong Kong’s airport, where thousands occupied a terminal.Cathay also faced pressure online after China’s state-run press fuelled a #BoycottCathayPacific hashtag, which trended on Chinese social media. Hong Kong has seen weeks of protests over China’s control of the territory.
