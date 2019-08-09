Maryam’s crimes led to her arrest: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said PML-N leader Begum Safdar Awan (Maryam Nawaz) had resorted to ‘faking Calibri font and Qatari letter’.

In a series of tweets in response to a statement by PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif, she said the crimes of Begum Safdar led to her arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The special assistant said Begum Safdar Awan’s crime was that she held secret meetings with Pakistan’s enemies, including Sajjan Jindal.

Dr. Awan said Begum Safdar’s crime was that she launched the Microsoft’s Calibri font before it was introduced in the market.

“Her crime was that instead of presenting evidence in the court, she presented the ‘Qatari chatri’ (Qatari umbrella)’; her crime was that foreigners transferred millions of dollars into her account and she was not aware of that.

Her crime was that she faked Calibri font and was a ‘benami-daar’. She was a shareholder in Telegraphic Transfers (TTs) and was an artist who spoke in interviews and before the courts differently,” Dr Awan tweeted.

She said Begum Safdar Awan’s crime was that she failed to taint the national security despite inviting the “Butcher of Gujarat’ and killer of Kashmiris to her home.

“Leave everything aside, produce TT receipts,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, the special assistant welcomed the statement of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Kashmir dispute.

She said Antonio Guterres statement accepted Pakistan's long-standing position that Kashmir was a disputed territory and this dispute could only be solved according to the UN resolutions. She termed his statement a diplomatic victory of Pakistan.

“This shows the confidence of the UN and also of the world community in the principled stand taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan that his government would go to any extent in support of Kashmiri people to get them their right to self-determination in accordance with UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people,” she said.