Man killed

TAKHTBHAI: A man was shot dead allegedly by his uncles at Gulshanabad in Lundkhwar on Friday, the police said. They said that Iftikhar Ali exchanged hot words with his father over a domestic issue and went out of the home. His uncles, Khanzada Fauji and Ali Haider, after coming to know about the incident went to the field and allegedly shot Iftikhar Ali dead.