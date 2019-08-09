close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
Man killed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

TAKHTBHAI: A man was shot dead allegedly by his uncles at Gulshanabad in Lundkhwar on Friday, the police said. They said that Iftikhar Ali exchanged hot words with his father over a domestic issue and went out of the home. His uncles, Khanzada Fauji and Ali Haider, after coming to know about the incident went to the field and allegedly shot Iftikhar Ali dead.

