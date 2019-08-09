KP cabinet condemns India for revoking special status of Kashmir

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in its meeting on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Indian government decision revoking Article 370 of its constitution to abrogate the special status of the India-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Chief Minister Mahmud Khan, who presided the meeting, said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government supported the cause of the Kashmiri people to be given the right of self-determination in keeping with UN Security Council resolutions.

Briefing newsmen about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, Senior Minister for Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan and Advisor to Chief Minister on Tribal Districts Ajmal Wazir said the chief minister reiterated that KP government would continue to extend moral, political and social support to the Kashmiris.

Earlier, the provincial cabinet approved online booking of rooms in official guest houses to promote tourism and provide better facilities to tourists. These also include the Governor’s House, Chief Minister House and Speaker House located in the tourist resorts of the province.

The chief minister said this step was a gift of KP government to the people on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

The provincial cabinet also approved the Tourism Act which will be tabled in the provincial assembly for making it a law.

Under the act, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cultural and Tourism Authority will be established.

The chief minister maintained that the government was taking all possible steps to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a top tourist destination.

He directed all the departments to review development schemes on a monthly basis.

He issued directives for ensuring approval of PC-1 of the development schemes within a period of three months.

Atif Khan, the tourism minister, apprised the members of the media that all the 169 guest houses of the KP government will be available to visitors through online booking.

“The KP government has handed over all the official guest houses to the Tourism department. The handing over of rest houses to private firms will be made through a transparent manner,” he said.

The cabinet also approved depositing of Rs10 million in the endowment fund of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister’s Advisor on Tribal Districts Ajmal Wazir said on completion of one year rule of the KP government on August 18, a performance report of all the departments will be presented to the prime minister.

The provincial cabinet, he added, has also approved extension of contract of Nespak, whose services were hired for bringing 191,139 acres of land under irrigation through the Gomal Zam Dam.