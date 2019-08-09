Crushed to death

GUJRANWALA: A man was crushed to death in an accident near Gakhar Mandi on Friday. Naeem was crossing the GT Road when a car crushed him to death.

OPEN COURTS:

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarter Khalid Umar and CPO Moeen Masood on Friday held open courts at their offices here.

The assistant commissioners of all tehsils, officers of provincial government departments and police officers participated in the open courts.

Dozens of citizens approached the open courts to resolve their problems. Both the officers listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued necessary orders on the spot.