Five held for corruption

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment teams on Friday arrested five accused involved in corruption, fraud and misuse of powers. The ACE team conducted a raid and arrested proclaimed offender former police ASI Asif Khan who was wanted in a bribe case for the last 14 years. In another raid, the ACE arrested patwari Rab Nawaz and his clerk Dilawar red-handed while receiving bribe from a citizen. Meanwhile, the ACE Hafizabad circle officer nabbed accused revenue department official Farid Hussain and another accused Younas. Both were involved in a fraud of 371 Kanal land.

TWO ATTEMPT SUICIDE: Two persons attempted suicide in separate incidents here on Friday. Rukhsana of Shahbaz Colony attempted suicide after quarrelling with her husband. Sultan of Baghbanpura quarrelled with his parents and took poison. Both people were shifted to the DHQ Hospital.