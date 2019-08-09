Youth killed over minor issue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A youth was killed over a minor issue at Lassorri Patan on the bank of River Sutlej on Friday. Reportedly, Rab Nawaz and another man were giving bath to their cattle in the river water when a quarrel started between both men over some issue. In the meantime, the accused ran a boat over Rab Nawaz. As a result, h was seriously injured and died later. Police have registered a case.
MARRIED WOMAN RAPED: A married woman was raped at Mohallah Riazul Muslimeen on Friday. Accused Babar entered the house of the woman an allegedly raped he. B-Division police have registered a case.
