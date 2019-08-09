PML-N workers clash with police outside court

LAHORE: The PML-N workers clashed with the police outside the accountability court during Maryam Nawaz hearing Friday.

Heavy contingent of police was deployed to control the party workers since morning. The workers arrived for Maryam’s court hearing but the administration did not allow them to enter the court premises, over this the workers began pushing the policemen. The police forcibly blocked the workers in the ensuing scuffle. Protesting workers burnt tyres outside the judicial complex while shouting slogans against the government. Party leader Azma Bukhari fainted as a result of intense clashes with police. She was seen sitting on the roadside, feeling problem in breathing while the workers continued altercation with the police outside the court. Lawyers also clashed with police outside the courtroom. Punjab Assembly’s Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz was also present inside the court premises in connection with the Ramzan Sugar Mills case; Maryam also met her cousin briefly.

Maryam’s son Junaid Safdar and husband Capt Safdar also arrived at the court. Talking to media, Safdar said Maryam was scheduled to hold a rally against India in Azad Kashmir and her voice was once again silenced.

On the other hand, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb condemned police violence against the party workers. A resolution was also submitted in the Punjab Assembly over the incident of violence.

Talking to media, Maryam said she was arrested just before meeting her detained father (Nawaz Sharif) as authorities wanted to emotionally disturb him. She claimed that the government was scared of her agitation movement. “I have highlighted bad performance of the government and exposed nefarious designs of the government over Kashmir issue. That is why they don’t want to let me free,” she observed.