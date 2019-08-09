close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

Constable martyred, 2 dacoits killed in encounter

National

SIALKOT: A constable was martyred while two alleged dacoits were killed in an encounter with Sadar police here on Friday. Reportedly, the police tried to stop a car during a routine checking near Nawan Pind village in the limits of Sadar police. On seeing the police, the car riders opened fire at the police party, which was retaliated. As a result, constable Ansar Mehmood was martyred on the spot while two car riders were also killed in the encounter. The police have started investigation after registering a case.

Meanwhile, funeral of martyred cop Ansar, a father of four and a resident of Nandpur village, was held at the Police Lines. Gujranwala RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi, DPO Mustansar Abbas and a large number of police officials and civilians attended the funeral.

