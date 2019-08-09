FBR asks gas companies not to provide connection to unregistered consumers

ISLAMABAD: FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi has sent letters to managing directors, Sui Northern Gas Company Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited requesting that consumers not present on Active Tax Payers List under Section 181A of Income Tax Ordinance-2001 may not be provided commercial and industrial gas connections.

Section 181 A states that “Notwithstanding anything contained in any law, for the time being in force, any application for commercial or industrial connection, of electricity or gas shall not be processed and such connection shall not be provided unless the person applying for electricity or gas connection is registered under Section 181. This provision of law, which contains a ‘non-obstante’ clause overriding other laws for the time being in force mandatorily requires every person who is provided a commercial or industrial gas connection to be on Active Taxpayers List of the FBR.

The chairman has stated in the letter that many users of commercial and industrial gas connection do not fall within ATL of the FBR.

He has requested that the list of all persons using industrial and commercial gas connections be shared with the FBR as soon as possible. Moreover, intimation may be issued by the company to the users of such connections to comply with the aforesaid conditions laid down under the Income Tax Law.

The FBR chairman has suggested appointing a 'focal person' to coordinate with the FBR for this purpose.