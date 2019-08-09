Youth dies as bees bite him

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A youth died when bees bit him near Adda Soondh on Friday. Abad Ali of Basti Oddan Wali was passing through a road where the Fesco linemen were cutting branches of trees. In the meantime, a branch of a tree having bee hive fell near him and scores of bees attacked him. As a result, he died.
