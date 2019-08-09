close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

Youth dies as bees bite him

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: A youth died when bees bit him near Adda Soondh on Friday. Abad Ali of Basti Oddan Wali was passing through a road where the Fesco linemen were cutting branches of trees. In the meantime, a branch of a tree having bee hive fell near him and scores of bees attacked him. As a result, he died.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan