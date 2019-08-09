PM’s suit against Sethi adjourned till Sept 4

ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich on Friday adjourned the hearing of a damages case filed by Prime Minister Imran Khan against senior journalist Najam Sethi till September 04. In his remarks, the judge said he is unable to understand how the case was fixed for hearing during summer vacation. He said the case was fixed in a hurry and marked to him. He said usually such cases are not fixed for hearing during summer vacation. Najam Sethi’s lawyer said he is abroad and he will appear in the court on next hearing. In place of Najam Sethi, the attendance of his wife Jugnu Mohsin was marked. Babar Awan’s assistant lawyer said Babar Awan will appear personally in the court on stay order during next hearing. Najam Sethi’s lawyer said next date should be fixed after arrival of his client. The court adjourned the hearing till September 04.