Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sana

LAHORE: An Anti-Narcotics Court on Friday directed the Anti-Narcotics Force to present before the court if there is any CCTV footage of PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah’s arrest, an accused of trafficking 15 kilograms of heroin.

The court extended the judicial remand of six accused by August 24 including Rana Sanaullah after handing them copies of the Challan against them. As the hearing commenced, the judge asked ANF officials about any record in light of CCTV footage when Sana’s arrest was made. The judge directed the ANF to submit the footage of Sana’s arrest if available.

Talking to the media, Sana lambasted the government, claiming Pakistan could not become a strong country as the current government rendered Pakistan politically and economically bankrupt. That is why Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sabotaged Indian Occupied Kashmir’s constitutional status, he added. This government believes in political victimization, he maintained. It is pertinent to mention that the ANF had registered an FIR against Rana Sanaullah, Muhammad Akram, Sibtain Haider, Usman Ahmed, Asim Rustam and Umar Farooq.

The FIR was registered by the Deputy Director Operations Anti-Narcotics Force on July 1, 2019 (Monday) under Sections 186, 189 and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) while Sections 15, 17 of 9C of the CNSA 1997 against aforementioned states that the ANF received information Rana Sanaullah is involved in drug smuggling and is taking heroin to Lahore. The ANF arranged a raiding team consisting of 21 ANF officials. They reached Motorway Ravi Toll Plaza and intercepted two vehicles white Toyota Land Cruiser and black coloured Double-Cabin coming from motorway. When Sana was asked about the drugs, he admitted there was heroin in a blue suitcase behind his seat.

Meanwhile, Sana’s guards attempted to rescue him but failed. The ANF recovered 15kg heroin, guns, pistols and bullets from their possession and took them to the ANF headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Faisalabad Police arrested Shehryar, son-in-law of Rana Sanaullah, from ANF court premises, who was there to attend court proceedings. It has been learnt that Shehryar was required by the Faisalabad police in connection of a murder case.