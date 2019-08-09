Countrywide rallies express solidarity with Kashmiris

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Various organization including ruling PTI, JI, TNFJ, MWM, JUI-F, civil society and others from different segments of life staged protest rallies throughout the country to expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Friday called on the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly to adopt a resolution for Jehad for freedom of Indian Held Kashmir.

Speaking to a rally in Islamabad, PTI organised at D-Chowk, he emphasized that only the state had the mandate to declare Jehad and if it could not do so, then things might go out of on Kashmir. He emphasized that Indian PM had not put aside the bilateral agreements with Pakistan, rather it had put the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir in the dustbin. After doing away with the special status, he pointed out Indian Held Kashmir was practically an independent entity.

Nyazee led a four-delegation, which met the UN observer mission officials and handed over a memorandum on Indian Held Kashmir with focus on implications of the Indian measures. Through the memorandum, PTI called on the UN to take measures for paving the way for Kashmiris right to self-determination. It also made mention of complete media blackout in Indian Held Kashmir.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haque while addressing a Kashmir March in the federal capital on Friday warned the Pakistan government of consequences of following advice of US President Trump for solution of Kashmir issue.

"I call upon the civil and military leadership of Pakistan to not follow advice of President Trump for solution of this vital issue," Sirajul Haque while addressing the Kashmir March near Serena Hotel said.

The JI Kashmir March started from Aabpara Chowk but the protestors were not allowed to enter the diplomatic enclave to reach in front of the Indian high commission.

Sirajul Haque appealed to the nation to give a voice of unity on August 14 and celebrate the Independence Day with moto 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan' as the protest carrying banners and placards chanted full-throat slogans to express solidarity with Kashmiri people. A number of JI leaders also addressed the participants of the Kashmir march.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jaffariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that followers of Hindutva ideology must remember that Kashmir was not Amritsar, where they had cordoned off the Golden Temple and committed atrocities against Punjabi Sikhs to suppress their movement through bloodshed. “A similar game is being played in Kashmir by eliminating the article 370 and 35A, however, it must be known to everyone that Kashmiris are not alone but around two billion Muslims stand behind them,” he asserted. “Pakistan’s courageous armed forces gave a jaw breaking response to India. The entire nation supports Pakistan’s courageous armed forces,” he noted.

Under the auspices of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen, demonstrations were organised throughout Pakistan and Azad Kashmir after Juma prayers on the appeal of its Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffary against the illegal measures taken by India to end Indian Occupied Kashmir’s special status.

One such demonstration was taken out from Markazi Masjid G-6/2. The participants chanted slogans against India and supported the freedom struggle of Kashmiris. Speaking on the occasion, Allama Iqbal Bahishti said that India had turned Indian Held Kashmir into a Palestine in South Asia. However, he said that people of Kashmir and Pakistan would never accept Indian machinations and the issue had to be resolved as per UN resolutions, granting the people of Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

In Lahore the Azim Ara Foundation Pakistan, a literary organisation on Friday arranged a rally to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren. The participants of the rally which started from Lahore Press Club and concluded at Faisal Chowk, sought the role of e world community for resolving the burning issue of Kashmir without further wastage of time. They condemned India over subjugation of Jammu and Kashmir people, Indian forces' atrocities in the Held Valley and massacre of innocent Kashmiris.

They urged the human rights organisations, the United Nations and the world to play their role for protecting Kashmiris from Indian atrocities and force India to give the people of Kashmir right to self-determination though plebiscite under the UN resolutions.

A number of civil society members, literary personalities, Radio and TV artists and common citizens participated in the rally. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday staged rallies in KP to express solidarity with Kashmiri people. JUI-F, on the call of its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, staged rallies in all districts of the province and strongly condemned revoking of article 370 and 35-A by Indian government.

Different rallies were held in different parts of the province led by JUI-F leaders including Maulana Attaul Haq Darwesh, Mufti Fazal Ghafoor, Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Hafiz Akhtar Ali, Qari Gul Azeem, Abdul Jalil Jan, Maulana Aziz Ahmad, Asif Iqbal Daudzai and others.

The protesters raised placards and banners with slogans Kashmir Banega Pakistan and chanted slogans against Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

Addressing rallies, the JUI-F leaders said that the Indian government had paid no regard to the resolutions of UN Security Council regarding Kashmir. They said Indian Occupational forces have broken all records of atrocities, extra judicial killing and human rights violations in IHK with no regards for humanity. They expressed solidarity with Kashmiris for their right to self determination and vowed to stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris in their freedom movement.

A big rally was taken out by Orakzai tribesmen on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and condemned Indian atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the protest rally in front of Orakzai Headquarters, tribal elders Malik Warkameen, Malik Iftikhar Hussain, Malik Munsif, Malik Rahim, Malik Khan Gul Malik Liaqat condemned Indian move to change special status of Occupied Kashmir. They said that Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir are state terrorism against innocent civilians which needs international intervention to stop. They condemned massive human rights violations in the Indian Held Kashmir.

They asked international community to take notice of the Indian brutalities and allow Kashmiri people to decide their future by themselves in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

The speakers warned the Indian government not to commit blunder of attacking Pakistan, all tribesmen will fight shoulder to shoulder with their army till the complete freedom of Occupied Kashmir from the evil clutches of Indian forces. The participants raised slogans in support of Pakistan Army and vowed to stand shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces in defending their motherland from any foreign aggression.