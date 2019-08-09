More than 2m Muslims begin Haj in S Arabia

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia: More than two million Muslims begin the Haj, one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings and one of the five pillars of Islam. It consists of a series of religious rites which are completed over five days in Islam´s holiest city and its surroundings in western Saudi Arabia. “All of the arms of state have been deployed (and) we are proud to serve as ´God´s hosts´,” said security forces spokesman Bassam Attia. In total, some 2.5 million faithful, the majority from abroad, will undertake the pilgrimage this year, according to Saudi media. “More than 1.8 million visas were delivered online without the need for middlemen. It´s a success,” said Haj ministry official Hatim bin Hassan Qadi.