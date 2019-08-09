close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 10, 2019

More than 2m Muslims begin Haj in S Arabia

Top Story

 
August 10, 2019

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia: More than two million Muslims begin the Haj, one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings and one of the five pillars of Islam. It consists of a series of religious rites which are completed over five days in Islam´s holiest city and its surroundings in western Saudi Arabia. “All of the arms of state have been deployed (and) we are proud to serve as ´God´s hosts´,” said security forces spokesman Bassam Attia. In total, some 2.5 million faithful, the majority from abroad, will undertake the pilgrimage this year, according to Saudi media. “More than 1.8 million visas were delivered online without the need for middlemen. It´s a success,” said Haj ministry official Hatim bin Hassan Qadi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story