In case of Indian misadventure: Pak response to be stronger than Feb 27’s

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Friday warned that Pakistan’s response would be even stronger than that of February 27, should there be an attempt by the Indian Army to undertake any misadventure.

"Should there be an attempt by the Indian Army to undertake any misadventure, Pakistan’s response shall be even stronger than that of February 27 2019," General Asif twittered.

"Thousands of Indian troops have failed to suppress the just struggle of brave Kashmiris for decades. Current surge won’t succeed either," he added, reports Geo News.

In response to a spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of Defence accusing Pakistan of openly threatening about certain incidents in a video briefing, General Asif rejected the allegations as "usual blatant lies."

“Usual blatant lies. An attempt to carve out causes belli for a misadventure to divert world attention from precarious situation & atrocities in IHJ&K. While IHJ&K faces media blackout, AJ&K is open to foreign media & UNMOGIP to visit place of their own choosing. Can you do same?” he tweeted. A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan did not want war; however, if India imposed, then it will give a befitting response. In a meeting with senior journalists, the prime minister said Pakistan will take the issue of Indian violence against Kashmiris to the United Nations.

He further said the international community will be apprised of the Indian tactics, such as ethnic cleansing and plans to change the demography of occupied Kashmir.

The Indian government on Monday rushed through a presidential decree to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to Indian occupied Kashmir, as tensions mounted in the disputed valley with unprecedented numbers of Indian troops deployed in the region.