Cabinet endorses trade, Samjhauta Express suspension with India

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet Friday endorsed the government's measures on the Kashmir issue in the wake of illegal steps taken by India to change status quo in the occupied valley.

The cabinet also appreciated the statement of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in which he talked about the final settlement of the status of Jammu and Kashmir through peaceful means, in accordance with the UN charter. He also referred to the Simla agreement.

Briefing journalists after the forum’s meeting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken the cabinet into confidence on regional situation emerging after revocation of the special status of Kashmir by India.

She said focal groups had been constituted on Kashmir in the context of parliamentary resolution that would work under their mandate and give concrete recommendations to the government.

The cabinet reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment that it would not budge an inch from its principled stand on Kashmir. It emphasised that no flexibility would be shown on Kashmir position and national interests of the country. She noted that the cabinet paid tribute to the vision and wisdom of prime minister and expressed full confidence in the steps taken by him and his reaching out to the world leaders to apprise them of the latest developments.

The cabinet endorsed the decision of suspension of Samjhota Express and trade with India.

Regarding other decisions of the cabinet, Dr. Awan said a briefing was given by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to the meeting on development projects in Karachi.

The prime minister had given key role to the organisation to chalk out a plan, taking the other stakeholders along.

She explained that 10 initiatives were put before the cabinet under the Ehsaas programme that would help reduce unemployment and ensure provision of quality food and employment to the marginalized segments of society.

The cabinet also approved 'Langar' programme for provision of free meals to destitute and poor people in major cities of the country.

The cabinet approved the ECC decisions taken in its last meeting. It also approved measures to facilitate construction of high-rises in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan.

The prime minister directed the Civil Aviation Division (CAD) to give suggestions in order to facilitate the construction of high-rises and to attract foreign investment in the housing sector.

The cabinet directed the relevant authorities to make adequate arrangements for coping with the flood situation in various parts of the country.

The forum also approved a mechanism for provision of gas under the gas development schemes.

It was learnt that the cabinet witnessed a stout defence of Minister for Railways Sh. Rashid Ahmed with regard to the suspension of Samjhota Express train service and said he never took any decision without consulting the prime minister.

Minister for Science and Technology Ch. Fawad Hussain had in a TV show said that Sh. Rashid on his own could not take a decision on Samjhota Express, as it was to be done by the Foreign Office and the federal cabinet. The prime minister, reportedly, offered no comment, but smiled.

Sh. Rashid retorted earlier in a news conference that Ch. Fawad was in the habit of poking his nose in the affairs of other ministries, whereas he was unable to run his own ministry.