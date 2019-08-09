close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
August 10, 2019

Southampton sign Danso

Sports

 
August 10, 2019

LONDON: Austrian international Kevin Danso has signed for English Premier League side Southampton on loan from Bundesliga outfit Augsburg. The 20-year-old central defender — capped six times — has received international clearance for the move with Saints sealing the loan deal before Thursday’s transfer window shut. Danso — who will not play in their opening match this weekend against Burnley — knows England well after his Ghanaian parents moved there when he was six. He came through the MK Dons Academy before moving to Augsburg in 2014 making his senior debut in 2017.

