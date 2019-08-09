PCB’s women cricket camp from 16th

LAHORE: To prepare women players for the upcoming cricketing season, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is organised a 16-day-long High Performance Conditioning Camp for 30 cricketers in Abbottabad from August 16.

The purpose of the camp is to prepare the players for the upcoming domestic and international assignments. The camp participants have been selected by the women’s national selection committee, which is headed by former Pakistan captain Urooj Mumtaz and includes former Pakistan players Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal.

The players picked for the camp are: Aliya Riaz, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naz, Ayesha Zafar, Bibi Nahida, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Huraina Sajjad, Iram Javed, , Javeria Wadood, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Rashid, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Soha Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Waheeda Akhtar.

Officials: Head coach: Mark Coles, batting coach: Iqbal Imam, trainer: Gemaal Hussain, ‘A’ team coach: Shahid Anwar, manager: Aisha Jalil, Physios: Rifat Asghar Gill and Sajida Fajar.